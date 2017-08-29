Four players suspended for Kenyan Premier League matches

Mudde will be out of Ingwe’s tie against Zoo FC with Ambulwa and Mwaniki sitting out against Posta Rangers and Sofapaka

Four players have been suspended for the next round of Kenyan Premier League of 22 matches.

Struggling league defending champions, Tusker will be without their forward, Paul Odhiambo.

Odhiambo picked his fifth yellow card in his side’s 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboys last weekend. The attacker will miss Tusker’s trip to Awendo when they take on Sony Sugar.

Erastus Mwaniki of Chemelil Sugar, AFC Leopards’ Musa Mudde as well as Nakumatt FC's Eugene Ambulwa will also sit out in the next round of matches.

Mudde will be out of Ingwe’s tie against Zoo Kericho FC with Ambulwa and Mwaniki sitting out against Posta Rangers and Sofapaka respectively.

All the players have accumulated five yellow cards.