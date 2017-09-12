Four South African referees invited to officiate 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

The quartet will work alongside Nigerian Referee Assessor, Callistus Chukwujekwu, with Antonio Mendes from Guinea Bissau as the match commissioner

Four South African referees have been called up to officiate in the upcoming Group C 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Morocco and Gabon on Saturday, 7 October 2017 at the Complexe Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.

Victor Gomes will be the match referee, and will be assisted by Sello Moshidi and Lindikhaya Bolo, while Victor Hlungwani will act as the fourth official.

The crunch encounter will see the winner toppling Cote d’Ivoire at the top and will require nerves of steel from the highly-experienced referees such as the selected four. Both Morocco & Gabon still have a mathematical chance of finishing top of the group.

The quartet is among the many trusted South African referees that are continually called up by CAF and FIFA to officiate in high profile matches.

Gomes will also be in charge of the highly anticipated Caf Confederation Cup quarter final clash between Al Hilal and former champions, TP Mazembe.

The match takes place on Saturday, 16 September.