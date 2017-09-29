Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf in line for Oldham job

League One club Oldham Athletic have confirmed four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf is a candidate for their manager's job.

Former AC Milan boss Seedorf has been out of the game since a brief stint with Shenzhen in Chinese League One, having had a brief spell in charge at San Siro in 2014.

His next stop could be Boundary Park after club sources confirmed to Omnisport that the 41-year-old was "one of a number of candidates" being considered as a replacement for John Sheridan.

Sheridan was sacked on Monday after a 5-1 defeat to Rotherham United, the result leaving the Latics in the bottom three.

Interim manager Richie Wellens oversaw a 3-2 victory over Peterborough United 24 hours after Sheridan's departure, but his tenure may be short-lived.

Seedorf's illustrious playing career saw him win six league titles, two domestic cups and four Champions League crowns, whiile he remains the only player to have won the competition with three different clubs.

His first European title came as a 19-year-old with Ajax and he would be the third member of that team to try his luck as a manager in England after Frank de Boer's brief time with Crystal Palace and Edgar Davids' spell at Barnet.