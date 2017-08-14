Fowler happy with 'good step' as major wait continues

His wait for a first major will continue into next year, but Rickie Fowler felt he improved in 2017.

Rickie Fowler believes he made a "good step" at majors this year after a fine final-round at the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

The American, 28, is still waiting to win a maiden major title despite a four-under 67 at Quail Hollow.

That was enough to see Fowler move into five under, but he finished three shots behind eventual champion Justin Thomas.

Fowler finished tied for fifth – his second top-five finish at majors this year and seventh of his career – and said he improved in 2017.

"I put myself in contention the first two. It wasn't a great British [Open], but not bad," he said.

"To be here, play solid the first two days and put myself in contention, was really in the mix until those last three yesterday [Saturday].

"Obviously I wasn't out of it, but it was going to take a really good round to give ourselves a chance. Nice coming off of last year. Made all the cuts. That's a good step."

Also surging on Sunday was Patrick Reed, who fired a 67 and ended up tied for second.

It marked Reed's best result at a major and the 27-year-old American said: "What I was most impressed with was it didn't feel any different.

"I was just out there trying to make as many birdies as possible."