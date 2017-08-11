Fowler in the hunt as Kisner pushes clear at US PGA

As Kevin Kisner pushed clear atop the leaderboard, Rickie Fowler made a good start to his second round at the US PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler has enjoyed Quail Hollow previously, and the American has positioned himself to contend at the US PGA Championship.

The world number 10 – still searching for his first major title – moved into three under overall through 10 holes in his second round on Friday.

Fowler, playing in a marquee group including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, bogeyed the par-four 12th hole in warm and humid conditions in Charlotte.

However, the 28-year-old birdied 14 after putting his bunker shot to within four feet before he drained a 14-footer on the tough 17th.

Fowler won the Wells Fargo Championship, which is held at Quail Hollow, in 2012 and has two other top-10 finishes at the course, although the venue was redesigned in preparation for the year's final major.

McIlroy, twice a winner at Quail Hollow, was one under through his 10 holes to sit at even par.

Rahm had no such luck, the Spaniard starting his round with a birdie before four bogeys – including finding water at 14 and 18, although he managed to salvage a par at the latter. He was two over for the tournament.

Overnight co-leader Kevin Kisner picked up where he left off on Thursday, three birdies moving him into six under and a two-shot lead over Thorbjorn Olesen and D.A. Points.

Kevin Na made a red-hot start to his second round, the American birdieing five of his first six holes to get back to three over.

Former world number one Adam Scott struggled, going from even par overnight to six over, leaving him in danger of missing the cut.

Defending champion Jimmy Walker (+9) and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson (+11) were also set to miss the weekend. The projected cut standing at three over.

While the fast greens have been a talking point, rain is expected later on Friday, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka teeing off in the afternoon.