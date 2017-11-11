Fowler lurking as Rodgers leads in Mexico

American Patrick Rodgers led the way before the OHL Classic at Mayakoba was suspended due to darkness.

Patrick Rodgers took a one-shot lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba as the second round was suspended due to darkness.

Rodgers, who reached 11 under after four straight birdies, had just three holes left in the second round when the horn blew, having been seven under through 15 on Friday.

First-round leader Patton Kizzire and Rickie Fowler were one shot back at 10 under in Mexico.

Kizzire finished his second round with a one-under 70, while Fowler still had three holes left to play and was four under for the day.

Brian Gay (65) and Brandon Harkins (68) were lurking two shots back at nine under.

Martin Piller could be one to watch Saturday when the second round resumes.

He shot a three-under 32 on the front nine and concluded Friday already eight under for the tournament with his entire second-round back nine remaining.