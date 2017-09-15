Fowler not feeling pressure after birdie barrage

American Rickie Fowler is playing with a clear mind as he showed during the opening round of the BMW Championship.

FedEx Cup play-off hopeful Rickie Fowler said he is not feeling pressure following his stunning run of birdies at the BMW Championship on Thursday.

American Fowler escaped round one at Conway Farms still in contention after a late birdie barrage saved his day.

Fowler, who shot a six-under 65 to be three shots behind leader Marc Leishman, was just even par through his first 11 holes before birdieing six straight to break his round open.

"I think the biggest thing, I made a good swing with a nine-iron on 12," Fowler said after his round. "Felt like I was in position to get the iron shots close and make birdies. Really wasn't doing it.

"Made a perfect swing there, almost flew in the hole, kind of got things going and made some more good swings, few good putts and a nice chip-in on 17 to kind of extend the birdie streak, and had a good look on 18."

Fowler entered the week sixth in the FedEx Cup standings. While he would like to get into the top five, he is not feeling much pressure this week.

"For the most part it's the least amount of pressure I've had in the third week of the play-offs because we're obviously locked for next week," Fowler said. "I don't have to worry about that. There's no cut here. Can't fall that far back.

"But it would be nice to make sure that we were inside that Top-5. So, yeah, off to a good start and have fun the next two days."

Faced with an opportunity to close out his round with seven successive birdies, Fowler laid up his second shot on the par-five 18th, leading to a par.

"I was definitely thinking about it [going for the green in two]," Fowler said. "I wanted to go. I think it was 265 front. My 3-wood number is 265. I knew I was going to have to smash it and the wind in off the right. Wasn't exactly ideal for it and especially with it being a Thursday, wasn't worth the risk.

"Come Sunday if I'm in good position that will be a go and see what happens."