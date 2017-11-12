Fowler shares lead at rain-delayed OHL Classic at Mayakoba

He still has 36 holes to play, but Rickie Fowler is in a tie for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba lead.

The American, ranked 10th in the world and playing his first PGA Tour event of the season, completed a four-under 67 in his second round on Saturday.

Thunderstorms led to a long delay to start the day and 13 players are yet to even begin their third rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen.

Fowler followed up his opening 65 with a 67 to sit at 10 under, alongside Patton Kizzire (70) and Patrick Rodgers (65) when the third round was suspended due to darkness.

Brian Gay, the 2008 champion, Brandon Harkins and John Oda are tied for fourth a shot back, with the leading six all through 36 holes.

Charles Howell III made two birdies and an eagle on his opening six third-round holes to move into eight under and a tie for seventh.

The American is joined by Ryan Moore, 2015 runner-up Russell Knox and Martin Piller.