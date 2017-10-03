Foxe named Wanderers caretaker coach after Popovic departure

The Western Sydney Wanderers have appointed Hayden Foxe as their caretaker head coach.

Inaugural coach Popovic announced last week he was leaving the Wanderers to take charge of Turkish Super Lig club Karabukspor.

Ahead of their A-League opener against Perth Glory on Sunday, Western Sydney announced assistant Foxe would be at the helm in a caretaker role.

"Hayden Foxe has done an outstanding job in our coaching staff since he joined us in 2015," Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas said.

"We look forward to seeing him lead the group while we continue our work behind the scenes finding the best candidate to take our club forward.

"As a Blacktown boy, Hayden embodies the culture and vision we have at the Wanderers and we have no doubt he will lead the team strongly during this period."

Ian Crook will be Foxe's assistant, with Davide Del Giovine named goalkeeping coach.

Wanderers assistants Zeljko Kalac and Andres Carrasco joined Popovic in leaving the A-League club.

Popovic's decision was a huge blow to the Wanderers, who are considered title contenders after adding the likes of Oriol Riera, Roly Bonevacia and Josh Risdon to their squad.