Frampton promoters confirm cancellation of Gutierrez bout

The fight between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez was postponed at short notice last month and has now been cancelled.

Carl Frampton's promoters have confirmed his fight with Andres Gutierrez has been cancelled due to a failure to arrange a new date for the bout.

Former featherweight and super-bantamweight world champion Frampton was due to face Gutierrez in Belfast last month, only for the contest to be called off at less than 24 hours' notice when the Mexican fell in the shower and suffered facial injuries.

Prior to the postponement, Frampton had come in over the weight limit, meaning the fight would no longer serve as an eliminator for the WBC featherweight title for the Northern Irishman.

A statement on Thursday from Cyclone Promotions read: "Since the unfortunate postponement of the fight between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez on Saturday 29 July 2017, Cyclone Promotions, The SSE Arena, Belfast, boxing authorities and relevant broadcasters have been working to agree a new date for the fight.

"Unfortunately a proposed date in November was unsuitable to all parties. It is therefore with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of this event.

"We are all profoundly disappointed for the fans, the boxers, and those who have worked with and supported us on this event.

"We are currently working to arrange a date for a new fight and we are confident that Carl Frampton will become world champion again."

Frampton initially claimed the WBA Super world featherweight title last July by beating Leo Santa Cruz, but the Mexican won a rematch in January.