Boxing: Frampton set for dream Windsor Park fight in August

Carl Frampton will get his dream fight at Windsor Park on August 18, promoter Frank Warren confirmed on Tuesday.

Frampton has long since expressed his desire to step into the ring at the home of the Northern Ireland football team.

The WBO interim world featherweight champion will get his wish, but he must wait to discover who his opponent will be.

Frampton beat Filipino legend Nonito Donaire on points last month and the 31-year-old now has another huge bout to look forward to.

"This is the one - a dream come true. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my career," Frampton told BT Sport.

"I'm enjoying myself and feeling good, which is credit to the people I'm around at the moment,

"I've still a good few years left in me and I'm looking forward to kicking it off at Windsor."