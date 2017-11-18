France 17 South Africa 18: Guy Noves' job under pressure as Les Bleus crash to defeat in Paris

France's Kevin Gourdon battles to hold on to the ball - REUTERS

France coach Guy Noves's job came under pressure when Les Bleus lost to South Africa after yet another mediocre performance at the Stade de France on Saturday.

A week after a 38-18 defeat against New Zealand, France failed to dominate a South Africa side who were comprehensively beaten by Ireland last Saturday and conceded their sixth consecutive loss to the Springboks.

South Africa scored two tries through Dillyn Leyds and Jesse Kriel with Handre Pollard, who missed four kicks, adding eight points with his boot.

Fly-half Anthony Belleau scored a try, a penalty and two conversions while Baptiste Serin added a late try for the home side.

France's most successful club coach with four European Cups and nine national titles with Toulouse, Noves has lost 13 of his 20 games in charge of Les Bleus since he was named after the 2015 World Cup.

France next take on Japan at the brand new U-Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, next Saturday.

