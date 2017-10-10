France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot

France ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a home victory over Belarus in Paris to secure top spot in Group A.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud combined to secure a 2-1 win for France over Belarus that wrapped up a spot at the World Cup in Russia for the 1998 champions.

France were assured of a play-off spot before kick-off on Tuesday but had Sweden sitting just a point behind, potentially ready to capitalise on any slip-up from the hosts in Paris.

Having drawn in Belarus in their Group A opener last September, France put on only a marginally more convincing showing at the Stade de France against opponents who had lost their previous three matches.

Both sides dropped points to supposed minnows Luxembourg in the previous international break, but this result left them at opposite ends of the group.

Griezmann coolly opened the scoring in the 27th minute and then turned provider for strike partner Giroud as France capitalised on some woeful Belarus defending.

The home crowd's rousing rendition of La Marseillaise was cut short by Anton Saroka's surprise goal just before the break and the same man should have levelled matters up in the 65th minute.

Didier Deschamps' side were not entirely comfortable in seeing the game out, even after the warmly received second-half introduction of Kylian Mbappe, but they are nonetheless Russia-bound.

The coach made three changes from the side that kicked off Saturday's 1-0 win over Bulgaria, calling in Kingsley Coman, Thomas Lemar and Giroud, as N'Golo Kante, Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette dropped out.

And his team started well, with Giroud heavily involved.

The Arsenal forward climbed to meet Lucas Digne's teasing cross early on but failed to make clean contact and saw his header drift harmlessly wide.

Belarus were indebted to goalkeeper Sergey Chernik after he made an instinctive one-handed stop from Raphael Varane's close-range header following a goalmouth scramble in the 19th minute.