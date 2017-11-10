France 2 Wales 0: Olivier Giroud on target as visitors are well beaten

France's Olivier Giroud (centre right) scores his side's second goal of the game - PA

Wales came close only 18 months ago to making this exact fixture the final of Euro 2016 but, even allowing for Gareth Bale’s ongoing absence, this underlined how both teams have been travelling in opposite directions ever since.

While France have strengthened and can boast arguably the most extensive attacking options of any international team, Wales have steadily regressed in their failure to qualify for Russia and were actually more flattered here by the 2-0 scoreline.

Yes, they retain a certain defensive resilient and can take some small encouragement from the emergence of several teenage talents but their overall strength has been diluted by too many key players struggling for regular football at club level. The final tally of 19 shots to six was a more accurate reflection of France’s superiority.

There are few more uplifting national anthems than La Marseillaise and Land Of My Fathers and a booming rendition of each quickly erased any concern that this match might lack occasion.

It was soon evident, however, that Chris Coleman’s decision to select his strongest available Wales team would do little to stem France’s control of possession.

Giroud (L) is congratulated by his team-mates Credit: AFP More