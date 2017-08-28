France boss Deschamps all but confirms Mbappe PSG move

France head coach Didier Deschamps has all but confirmed Kylian Mbappe is joining PSG.

Mbappe's future has been the subject of wide debate all summer long, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Arsenal all interested in signing the forward.

But it is PSG that have appeared to have won the race for the 18-year-old, with reports in France having claimed that Unai Emery's side have agreed a €180 million deal with Monaco.

And former Juventus and Chelsea midfielder Deschamps has gone a stage further and insisted that Mbappe will leave Monaco but that he will stay in Ligue 1.

He told reporters: "He's [Mbappe] changing club but staying in Ligue 1. The future will say if he's made a good decision."

Deschamps has also appeared to go back on his word that players wouldn't be allowed to undergo medical examinations with prospective new clubs on international duty.

The 48-year-old had suggested that anyone called up would have to have sorted their transfer situation before joining up with the squad but now says that medicals within the France set-up are possible.

He added: "Players will remain here [during the international break]. [Can they] pass the medical examinations here? Yes, it's possible."