France fail to make EuroBasket quarters for first time in 20 years

After reaching the last eight in each of their past nine EuroBasket campaigns, France's run was brought to an end by Germany.

France missed out on a place in the EuroBasket quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years as they went down 84-81 to Germany in the round of 16.

In their first appearance at the competition since the retirement of talismanic guard Tony Parker, France failed to make the last eight after nine successive trips between 1999 and 2015.

Daniel Theis contributed 22 points and seven rebounds in an impressive performance from Germany, but Evan Fournier kept Les Bleus in the running with 18 points in the final quarter.

However, Nando de Colo was unable to sink a three-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer and force overtime, with Germany booking a date with the winner of the clash between reigning champions Spain and Turkey.

"We played as a team for 40 minutes. We attacked the basket more and knocked down open shots. We played fast. We got the win and are happy," said Theis.

Marco Belinelli was the star as Italy comfortably saw off Finland 70-57 in Istanbul.

The Atlanta Hawks man contributed 22 points from just nine field goal attempts to ensure Finland were kept at arm's length throughout.

Slovenia thumped Ukraine 79-55 and Luka Doncic once again impressed with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in just 24 minutes.

Greece are also through to the last eight after Kostas Sloukas put up 21 points to help them beat Lithuania 77-64.