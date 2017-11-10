France underline their status as Russian World Cup contenders with stylish victory over Wales

Griezmann was one of the standout performers: Getty

France underlined their status as World Cup contenders next summer with an impressive 2-0 friendly win over Wales in Paris.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored as Wales endured a tough night in their first game since their own World Cup hopes were ended by the Republic of Ireland last month.

Chris Coleman was a helpless spectator in what could prove to be one of his final games in charge of Wales.

Talks are set to resume between Coleman and the Football Association of Wales after Tuesday's friendly with Panama in Cardiff.

Although his side were well beaten at the Stade de France with the hosts striking the woodwork three times, there was real encouragement for the future with the promising debuts of Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks and another impressive cameo from Ben Woodburn.

But France were too good and the front line of Griezmann, Giroud and the outstanding Kylian Mbappe caused all sorts of problems.

Griezmann's role in the France side had been questioned by some after an indifferent season at Atletico Madrid which has seen him fail to score in his last seven appearances.

But Griezmann struck in Les Bleus' final World Cup qualifier against Belarus last month and he did so again after 18 minutes.

France were Wales' first overseas opponents in 1933 when the two teams fought out a 1-1 draw at the Stade de Colombes in Paris.

But this was only their fifth meeting, and the first since 1982 when Wales' record goalscorer Ian Rush settled a Toulouse friendly.

France appeared intent on making up for lost time as Wales struggled to get out of their own half in the early exchanges.

Griezmann got on the scoresheet for Les Blues (Getty)