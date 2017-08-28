France vs Netherlands: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

France will host the Netherlands at Stade de France on Thursday night in a potentially crucial World Cup 2018 qualifier.

The two countries sit second and third in Group A behind Sweden, with Les Bleus ahead of the Dutch by three points.

A win for the hosts, then, would leave Dick Advocaat with a lot of work to do to ensure the Netherlands do not miss another major tournament as the qualification stage draws to a close.

Game France vs Netherlands Date Thursday, August 31 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes (Spanish) ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position France players Goalkeepers Lloris, Mandanda, Areola Defenders Koscielny, Digne, Jallet, Sidibe, Umtiti, Kurzawa, Zouma, Kimpembe Midfielders Matuidi, Pogba, Kante, Lemar, Rabiot, Tolisso Forwards Giroud, Griezmann, Lacazette, Coman, Fekir, Mbappe, Thauvin

France are missing Raphael Varane, who is injured, while Ousmane Dembele was left out of the squad after refusing to train at Borussia Dortmund in order to force through his move to Barcelona.

There was also no place for Anthony Martial and Karim Benzema continues to be exiled.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Lemar; Giroud.

Position Netherlands players Goalkeepers Stekelenburg, Cillessen, Zoet Defenders Blind, Martins Indi, De Vrij, Veltman, Tete, Hoedt, De Ligt, Rekik Midfielders Sneijder, Wijnaldum, Strootman, Van Ginkel, Propper, Vilhena, Van de Beek Forwards Van Persie, Robben, Memphis, Promes, Dost, Janssen

Netherlands are without Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daryl Janmaat and Jeffrey Bruma in defence, so Dick Advocaat could stick with the four-man unit that kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win against Luxembourg last time out.

Robin van Persie has earned a recall but Vincent Janssen has a good record with his country and will likely keep his place in the starting XI.

Potential starting XI: Cillessen; Veltman, Hoedt, De Vrij, Blind; Sneijder, Strootman, Wijnaldum; Robben, Janssen, Memphis.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

France are 8/13 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with the Netherlands priced at 9/2 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

