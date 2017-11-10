France vs Wales: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Wales play their penultimate game of 2017 when they take on France in Paris on Friday and they are looking to build for the future.

Les Bleus will use their end-of-year friendly to experiment ahead of the World Cup year, but Chris Coleman's have no such concerns having missed out on a place at the tournament.

A disappointing defeat to the Republic of Ireland in their final qualifier extinguished Welsh hopes of making it to Russia, so their attentions will now be set further down the line.

Game France vs Wales Date Friday, November 10 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

