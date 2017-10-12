France can win the World Cup with this team – Digne

France international Lucas Digne believes that Les Bleus have as good a shot as anyone of winning the World Cup next summer.

Didier Deschamps’ men booked their passage to Russia in 2018 with victories over Belarus and Bulgaria, with the Barcelona full-back playing an integral role in both those fixtures.

France 11/2 to win World Cup

Although France only managed to beat their opponents narrowly, they finished four points clear of Sweden and Netherlands atop UEFA Qualifying Group A and are considered one of the likeliest sides to win the competition.

While Digne believes his side are capable of claiming the prize, he would not necessarily put France down as the runaway favourites.

“We can win the World Cup with this team,” Digne told Goal. “Of course, we have to think like that.

