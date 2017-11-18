Francis Kimanzi confident Mathare United will survive the axe

Alphonce Ndonye makes only his second appearance in the match day squad since recovering from an ankle injury

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi is confident that the ‘Slum Boys’ will evade the axe on the last day of the season.

On this note, coach Kimanzi has named his match day squad for the Round 34 Kenyan Premier League match against Posta Rangers to be played on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Alphonce Ndonye makes only his second appearance in the match day squad since recovering from an ankle injury suffered against AFC Leopards on June 17.

He will be joined by David Owino who returns from suspension after sitting out of the last two matches against Nzoia Sugar and Muhoroni Youth. Levis Opiyo remains suspended as he sits out of his last game following his two match ban. The tie comes too soon for Daniel Mwaura who did not pass a late fitness test.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged with long term absentees Wycliffe Kasaya (knee) and Roy Syamba (knee) missing out due to injury.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers; Mark Kioko, Derrick Onyango; Defenders; Martin Ongori, David Owino, Lennox Ogutu, George Owino, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Juma; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Tyson Otieno, Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Alphonce Ndonye; Forwards: Elijah Mwanzia, Chris Ochieng’ and Ronald Reagan.