Francis Kimanzi: Mathare United have solved scoring problems

'Slum Boys' coach Francis Kimanzi impressed with his side after they demolished Zoo Kericho in a league match on Saturday

Mathare United managed six goals past Zoo Kericho in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Chrispin Oduor, a brace from Derrick Onyango and goals apiece from Edwin Seda and Chris Ochieng were enough to push the 'Slum Boys' to the 13th position.

Coach Francis Kimanzi says it is just the beginning for his side and good things are coming. "My players did well, they played confidently and the positive thing about it is that they took the chances created.

"We have been having a scoring problem but if you put into account our display in our recent games then I think it has been solved. The competition is stiff and we will try to score many goals when we can," Kimanzi told Goal.

"The defense was outstanding, it did the job perfectly and that is why we were stable the whole afternoon."

It is the first time this season the team has scored six goals in on match.