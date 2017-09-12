Francis Kimanzi warns of complacency ahead of Kariobangi Sharks clash

Mathare United are going into the match with a better record of 10-match unbeaten record, though Kimanzi has a different plan when he takes on Sharks

Mathare United Coach, Francis Kimanzi has warned his charges of any form of complacency in the midweek Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are four points off the relegation zone and any slip up will give the likes of Western Stima, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth who occupy the bottom three places, a chance to bridge the gap.

With three teams set to be relegated at the end of the season, Kimanzi has admitted that his side is not safe yet with 33 points still available for grab in the remaining 11 matches.

“We are still worried because we want to play until the last game. We want to play our game without even looking at our opponents because any opponent can rise and win six games in a row. We cannot wait for that,” Kimanzi told the official club website.

“What is important is to keep winning matches or secure at least a point. Every time we do that the other teams will be worried about us. We don’t need to watch them,” said Kimanzi.

Mathare United are going into the match with a better record of 10-match unbeaten record, though Kimanzi has a different plan when he takes on fifth placed Sharks.

“This is a different opponent and we have to approach them differently because they are in a different position in the league. We don’t need to get so worried about that but it is an important fixture for us to go and see if it can give us more energy for the weekend,” he added.

Kariobangi Sharks beat Mathare United 2-1 in Machakos thanks to a late header by Masoud Juma after a Pascal Ogweno equalizer that chopped Chrispin Oduor opener for Kimanzi.