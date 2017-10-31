Francisca Ordega makes cameo debut in Atletico Madrid draw

The Nigerian forward came off the bench for her first game in the Spanish women topflight as her side shared the spoils with Fran Sánchez’s ladies

Francisca Ordega got 18 minutes of game time in Atletico Madrid 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Miniestadio Cerro del Espino in Sunday's Spanish Primera División Femenina game.

The 24-year-old came on for Ludmila da Silva in the 72nd minute to make her debut for the Spanish champions - few days after completing her loan switch from US-based side Washington Spirit.

Her debut means the forward is featuring in her fourth different league outside Nigeria, having previously turned out for US's Spirit, Australia's Sydney FC and Sweden's Pitea.

After defeating Sporting de Huelva, Angel Villa Carrasco's side made a poor start as Andressa Alves's 27th minute gave the visitors the first half lead.

Kenti Robles restored pride for the home team as she netted in the 63rd minute to snatch a point for Atletico before Barca's Victoria Losada got sent off 10 minutes to full time.

Villa's ladies latest draw leaves them in the second position with 19 points - same as leaders Barcelona who holds an 11 goals advantage after seven games.

Ordega will be hoping for her starting debut against Madrid in next league encounter at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Luis Aragonés on November 5.