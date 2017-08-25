Frank de Boer 'not worried' by Crystal Palace's slow start to the season

The Dutchman took over from Sam Allardyce in the summer: Getty

Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer isn’t worried that it might take a while for his players to adapt to his style of football.

The former Ajax boss, who was unveiled as Sam Allardyce’s successor this summer, has yet to see his side win a game or score a goal in the new season.

The Eagles will be without their in-form midfielder and Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Saturday’s clash with Swansea with a groin injury, and De Boer has insisted he’s not concerned by his side’s slow start.

“No, I am not worried,” he said on Friday. “I am just looking from day to day how we're doing, how the players are feeling, and what is the best for the team and club.

“I don't underestimate any job I do. I am working very hard with all the staff around me, so we cannot do more.”

The Dutch manager believes that his south London club have shown some positives across their opening two games, despite being thumped by newly promoted Huddersfield in their first game of the season.

De Boer added. “Against Huddersfield Town, if you analyse the game we lost it in 15 minutes.

“But we could have also scored three goals. Losing 3-0 always hurts, but even their manager said the score was not what you really saw on the pitch.”

Palace were beaten at Liverpool last weekend (Getty)

Palace are one of five teams yet to win this season and De Boer has insisted that their game against Paul Clement’s Swansea on Saturday is a “must win”.

The 47-year-old said: “We are only two games in. We have to win, that's normal and I am convinced we are close to getting points.”

Loftus-Cheek is likely to be a big miss for The Eagles this weekend with the former Inter Milan boss impressed with the 21-year-old’s impact.

“He can play well with his feet on the ball but his quality is also to create something when he turns and makes a dribble, or loses one or two men.

“The game will then be open, and we already saw that a few times against Huddersfield and Liverpool. This is his quality.”