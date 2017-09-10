Frank de Boer insists Crystal Palace's loss to Burnley can provide a 'fantastic starting point' for his struggling side

Frank de Boer believes Crystal Palace's spirited display in defeat to Burnley can provide a “fantastic starting point”, despite seeing his side beaten for the fourth consecutive Premier League game.

Palace are still waiting for their first point and goal of the new campaign having spent all but three minutes at Turf Moor following Chris Wood's early opener for the hosts.

De Boer's side were the better side for large spells but failed to convert their dominance into goals and the Dutchman, appointed as Sam Allardyce's replacement in June, is already facing the prospect of being dismissed from his post.

No English top-flight club has lost their first four matches without scoring since Preston North End in 1924, but De Boer remains hopeful of turning Palace's fortunes around.

“I’m very disappointed with the result. I'm not disappointed with how we played because I think it's a fantastic starting point,” he said.

“I will say directly that if we create that amount of chances against any opponent, you will get your points and get what you deserve.”

De Boer added: “Today we did not get what we deserved. We have to look in the mirror and be responsible. You have to make those kind of chances.

“I think it was quite dynamic what we showed today and that gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Ahead of the trip to Burnley, reports suggested that De Boer had to avoid defeat in order to retain his job for Southampton's visit to Selhurst Park next weekend.

The former Ajax and Internazionale head coach dismissed talk of any ultimatum from chairman Steve Parish and reaffirmed his commitment to his 'project' at Palace.

“I am just focusing on what I can control: my staff, the players and I keep thinking about Southampton from today. It's the only thing I can do.

“What other people think, they have to decide. While I'm still sitting as the manager of Crystal Palace I will give 100 per cent.

“I have very good contact with the chairman and the board. Of course, we are very critical to each other but when we leave we have only one opinion.

“We have the project, we know where we come from and what we want to achieve. I'm convinced that we can achieve it.”