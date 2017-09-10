Frank Makua: Keagan Buchanan must be given the No.10 role at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Bloemfontein Celtic man has been criticized following his failure to cement his place at Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua says the key to bringing the best out of Keagan Buchanan lies in him playing a different role than the one he has at the club so far.

“He is a good player. He is not bad as people think. They should just give him time to settle at Chiefs. I think he is going to gel with the team because he is still young. I’m sure he will come good for Chiefs,” Makua told Goal.

Buchanan hasn’t made the impact expected of him since his arrival on a free transfer from Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of last season.

He has struggled with injuries, and actually joined the club carrying an injury. Thus far, he has made only eight appearances in all competitions.

During his time at Celtic, he showed devastating ability playing the role behind the strikers, and Makua feels Komphela has to give the same role.

“That’s what I think is the best suitable position for him. To play as a number 10, behind the two strikers. It will suit him well when they play the diamond shape, with two strikers and him behind them. It’s going to suit him well because he can’t defend and be the type of player that runs from box-to-box,” Makua concluded.