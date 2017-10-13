Frank Makua: Poor communication costing Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi have endured a frustrating start to the season so far, marred with inconsistency

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua is concerned with the team's defence.

“They have a good defence, but the problem is they don’t communicate well at the back and that leads to a few mistakes at times,” Makua told Goal.

At present, Chiefs have conceded six goals in their seven Premiership matches, and they lost 2-1 to Baroka FC before the recent international break.

Makua believes it’s not right for Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to be constantly reminding his defence to stay focus during the games.

“I like the defence with (Eric) Mathoho and (Lorenzo) Gordinho in the centre," he added.

"At left-back there is Tsepo (Masilela) and right-back(Ramahlwe) Mphahlele (when they are fit), but they need to give Khune more support because he shouldn’t be reminding them all the time to challenge and pay attention to situations during the game,” Makua said.

Due to the team's inconsistency, Chiefs supporters have once again call for the head of Steve Komphela to be fired.

They take on Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek, and Makua’s other concern is their reserve goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo who doesn’t command the box like Khune.

“He does not communicate well. He is a good goalkeeper, but he is not vocal like Khune," he added.

"A goalkeeper has to be vocal and correct the guys in front of him. He should lead by example and act like a commander and Khuzwayo is not good doing that,” Makua concluded.