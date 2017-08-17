Frank Ouna: Why Wazito FC stand zero chance of beating AFC Leopards

The National Super League side is set to face AFC Leopards hoping to defy the odds and eliminate the nine time champions

Wazito FC made history this season after qualifying for GOtv Shield quarter-finals.

Coach Frank Ouna feels his side has slim hopes of making it to the semis, considering Ingwe has a far better squad as compared to his side.

"Well, our chances of beating them are one out of ten, because looking at the AFC Leopards team, most of the players have massive experience.

"They have played in the national team against better sides as compared to us. It is real quality at the Den and that makes our work a little difficult," Ouna told Goal.

"I will change my tactics a little, to ensure we stand a chance. This is football and sometimes the underdog makes it to the finals. It is going to be a big test for my boys but I am optimistic we will do better."

In the other quarter-final clash, champions Tusker will face Vihiga United at the same venue while Bandari will entertain Sony Sugar.