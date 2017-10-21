Frankie Dettori steals the show as Cracksman turns Champion Stakes into a procession

Aidan O’Brien may have equalled the world record for 25 Group Ones in a season, but it was Frankie Dettori – who else at Ascot? – who stole his thunder when he won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes with Persuasive and then promptly trumped it and, pretty much most other races this year, riding Cracksman to a seven-length victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

Just at the point of the afternoon when a blustery seventh British ­Champions Day, run on heavy ground which knocked the edge off one or two of the speedier summer horses, was beginning to need a dominant, championship display to justify the weeks of hype, Cracksman produced the outstanding performance by a colt this season.

Reminiscent of his sire Frankel, who dominated the first two runnings of this end-of-season finale, he powered clear of his rivals to turn a competitive Champion Stakes into a procession coming home a long way clear of Poet’s Word and the multiple Group One ­winner Highland Reel.

The near-miss in the Epsom Derby and a bit of bad luck in the Irish equivalent were but a distant memory today. Those extra months have allowed Cracksman to develop and mature into something near the finished article and a flag-bearer for his sire. He now looks to be not so much the each-way shot of June but an exceptional performer.

Judged on this performance, the only middle distance three-year-old in Europe who might be better as we go into the winter is his Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe-winning stable companion Enable. “He’s a lovely horse,” said his trainer and the man who has returned Dettori to the top, John Gosden. “He ­really has improved. He ran a blinder at Epsom, he was unlucky in Ireland but he is bigger and stronger. He’s like a boxer who started a middleweight and who is now a light-heavyweight. He used to flip-flop around in his races and got in a muddle at Tattenham Corner but he’s learning to race.