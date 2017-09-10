Franklin Sasere aiming to improve upon impressive debut season with Sunshine Stars

The sturdy forward says his focus is to keep progressing as a player after an imposing showing in his first year as a professional footballer

Sunshine Stars forward Franklin Sasere is determined to improve upon his performances for the Akure outfit after an impressive debut campaign.

Having been snapped up by the Owena Whales, the 19-year-old has become a key component in the side which won the Ondo State FA Cup and also finished tenth on the NPFL Log.

He got a starter’s role in Sunshine Stars 1-0 victory over Remo Stars as he combined well with Ajibola Otegbeye up front.

And the 19-year-old popularly called ‘Mobutu’ by teammates could not help but reflect on such an effective season while looking to the future.

“I could never have expected my first season as a professional footballer to go this fine,” Sasere told Goal.

“To win the State FA Cup, play in the Nigeria Professional League and Federation Cup gives me great joy but I want more.

“Playing in the Nigeria topflight was an unbelievable experience and that makes me feel very happy, proud and grateful.

"My ambition is to continue growing. I am young as a footballer and I have to improve my game ahead next season in order to achieve more.”