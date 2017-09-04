Rugby: Franks to miss rest of 2017 due to surgery

New Zealand prop Owen Franks is to miss the rest of 2017 after it was confirmed he will undergo surgery on an Achilles injury.

The 95-Test tighthead will go under the knife on Friday after missing the All Blacks' second Bledisloe Cup win over Australia with the issue.

Franks had already been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby Championship due to an injury that has been bothering him all year.

"It's better to get it right and let him have a full recovery and a pre-season and get back for the Crusaders," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen was called into the squad to replace Franks ahead of the second Wallabies clash, with Nepo Laulala chosen to start at tighthead in his absence.

Waisake Naholo will also miss Saturday's clash with Argentina in New Plymouth after sustaining a concussion in action for Taranaki at the weekend, while Blues flanker Blake Gibson has been drafted into the squad.

Gibson is added as cover for Sam Cane, who despite being cleared - along with Ryan Crotty and Wyatt Crockett - to play following a head knock, remains a doubt for the clash with the Pumas.

"The expectation will be that we'll field a very good side and go from there," added Hansen.

"It doesn't matter who plays, the expectation is that we play well, so that won't change."