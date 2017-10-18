Free State Stars 2-0 Ajax Cape Town: Ea Lla Koto cruise past Urban Warriors to move into the top eight

Goals from Edward Manqele and Mohamed Anas guided Free State Stars to a comfortable win over Ajax Cape Town

Free State Stars and Ajax Cape Town are two sides with contrasting fortunes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

The Urban Warriors had made known that would set the record straight in the Bethlehem, where they have struggle.

They were without two influential players in defender Tercious Malepe and attacking midfielder Rodrick Kabwe, who are both injured.

It’s truly remarkable that to date they have not managed to win a league game in Bethlehem since their formation in 1999, and their last win in the Free State came in the 2008 Telkom Knockout last four.

Ajax were keen to change all of that and they were the first to ask questions of the home side with Thabo Mosadi’s inventiveness down the wings proving telling after 15 minutes.

However, as often been the case with many before them, poor finishing would be their undoing and as a result fluffed a few key chances near the half-hour mark.

Musa Lebusa headed wide of goal on the half-hour mark following Mosadi’s cross with Stars defence in sixes and sevens.

Nigerian Ejike Uzoenyi was next to try and open the scoring, but his effort from range failed to do any wonders whatsoever to rattle the opposing goal nor Ali Sangare minutes later.

The home side began showing their prowess and wasted no time opening the scoring two minutes from the break when veteran striker Edward Manqele scored from close range.

It got worse for Ajax when the hosts extended their dominance with the second through the boot of Mohamed Anas five minutes from the restart.

That forced the hand of Stanley Menzo who threw caution to the wind, but they still found the going tough against the hard-running Ea Lla Koto.

Like a fox hunting his prey, they kept plugging to reduce the deficit, and was unfortunately denied by the post from a Tashreeq Morris attempt after 66 minutes, drawing huge frustration from the sidelines.

With time running out, the Capetonians began realising it wasn't going to be their night particularly when they rued yet another goal-ridden opportunity involving none other than Mosadi.

That signalled the end of another disappointing outcome, while Luc Eymael's men move into the top eight.