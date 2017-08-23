Free State Stars 2-2 Bidvest Wits: Ea Lla Koto and Students share the spoils in Bethlehem

Siphelele Mthembu scored late for Ea Lla Koto to ensure that the match ended in a stalemate

Bidvest Wits were held to a 2-2 draw by Free State Stars in a PSL match on Tuesday.

Both sides were looking for their first league wins after losing their openers to Cape Town City and AmaZulu respectively.

They both made four changes to their starting line-ups, with Kobamelo Kodisang making his Wits debut.

Following a slow start to the game, the Students were keen to show their mantle as PSL champions as soon as possible.

They broke the deadlock through Kodisang after nine minutes when he broke through the Stars defence before squeezing the ball into an empty net.

Kodisang was causing all sorts of problems for Stars with his pace and trickery. He proved too hot to handle for the home side on a few occasions.

Stars almost drew level after Sinethemba Jantije teed-up Katlego Mokhuoane, but he was denied by Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs minutes later.

They came close again with Mthembu squandering two attempts at goal, his first being saved by Josephs and his second going over the bar with the keeper well beaten after 25 minutes.

They were finally rewarded when Mokhuoane side-footed the ball into the top corner after 34 minutes following some good work from Makhehlene Makhaula.

The visitors looked to regain the lead after the break and they came close to do so, but Daylon Claasen saw his header wide of goal five minutes from the restart.

The home side suffered a blow when Thamsanqa Teyise got his marching orders for a second bookable offence after he brought down Claasen near the edge of the box in the 68th minute.

The Students kept plugging away as the game wind down, probing for breakthroughs through the hard-running Gabadinho Mhango and a certain Kodisang.

With eight minutes to go, they regained the lead after Reeve Frosler picked up a loose ball, before firing into the bottom left corner.

Stars were awarded a penalty when Frosler brought down Sibusiso Hlubi two minutes to the end, allowing Mthembu to profit and earn them a share of the spoils.

The result leaves both sides winless and for the champions, their struggle in Bethlehem continues.







