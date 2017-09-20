Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael targets top eight finish

Ea Lla Koto got their first league win against Polokwane City on Wednesday after a poor start to the season

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael says they aim to finish in the top eight this season.

“I would like to do that and bring them into the top eight, but first we are now in the bottom half on the PSL log,” Eymael told Goal.

Eymael replaced Sammy Troughton, who was booted after just two games, and the former has been impressed by the attitude of his charges.

“The guys are working very hard. They are adapting quickly to my philosophy and style of play. They are training very well and showing a lot of hunger to perform,” he said.

The Belgian would like to see them carry their momentum from training into matches.

“What we need now is to just transfer that good momentum during training into the game situation, the examination you know," he said.

“Because a kid can’t study the whole year and then forget everything when goes and write the examination. So it’s the same thing, we got to revert the application at training in the games,” Eymael added.

New Stars strikers Siphelele Mthembu and Edward Manqele are settling in well, and Eymael is pleased with their contribution so far.

“They are looking good. They have to proof their quality game by game, that’s what we expect from them. But they are making good progress so far,” Eymael concluded.