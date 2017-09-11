Free State Stars - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Can the Brazilians return to winning ways against Ea Lla Koto?

Masandawana will have their sights set on three-points when they travel to Bethlehem to take on Ea Lla Koto on Monday evening

The Premier Soccer League returns on Monday evening with Mamelodi Sundowns eager to redeem themselves following their 2-1 defeat against Polokwane City prior to the international break.

However, it won’t be all smooth sailing for the African Champions as Free State Stars will most certainly have a point to prove when the two sides lock horns at Goble Park. Ea Lla Koto only recently appointed Belgian coach Luc Eymael after former coach Sammy Troughton was sacked due to a poor start to the campaign, and Eymael will look to hit the ground running as Stars go into the clash off the back of a valiant draw against Bidvest Wits and a loss to AmaZulu on the opening day of the season.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what kind of side coach Pitso Mosimane will field, considering that Sundowns’ focus will switch to the Champions League after the game as they host Wydad Casablanca on Sunday afternoon. But after acquiring the services of the likes of George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa, Razak Brimah and Thokozani Sekotlong during the transfer window, there is no shortage of depth at Chloorkop.

Nonetheless, whether or not Mosimane continues to show faith in Sekotlong is still a mystery after his debut against City didn’t go exactly to plan as he missed several clear-cut chances which could have easily seen Sundowns walk away with victory. But perhaps the 53-year-old will count on Sekotlong’s desire to prove a point against his former club to their advantage.

Meanwhile, on the side of Stars they are expected be a compact and organised team under Eymael, and the coach is likely to give new signing Patrick Phungwayo his debut. The Stars’ tactician will also have a former Sundowns attacker at his disposal, should he choose to use another new signing in Edward Manqele.

While it’s still early days in the league, Sundowns will be desperate for victory as they cannot afford to fall too far behind the likes of Cape Town City and Maritzburg United in the league, and will be counting on their historical dominance in the fixture to get them over the line. In 25 previous meetings between the two sides, Stars have only been victorious on two occasions with their most recent win against the Tshwane giants coming in the 2010/2011 season. On the other hand, Sundowns have defeated the Bethlehem-based outfit on 16 separate occasions, having most recently done the double over Stars in the 2016/2017 season.