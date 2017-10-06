Free State Stars rival Chippa United for Pirates defender Justice Chabalala

The Bucs player could be shipped out on loan by the Houghton-based side midway through the current campaign

Free State Stars have reportedly joined Chippa United in the race for Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala's signature.

The 25-year-old player's future seems to be uncertain as he is yet to feature for the Buccaneers in a competitive match this season.

Pirates coach Miltin 'Micho' Sredojevic recently stated that Chabalala is behind several players in the pecking order regarding the central defenders.

The Serbian tactician has used Gladwin Shitolo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Happy Jele as his central defenders thus far this season.

Chabalala, who spent the second of the 2016/17 season out on loan at Chippa, is said to have attracted interest from his former side, Stars.

The towering player left Stars for the Soweto giants in July, 2016 in a deal which included Sello Japhta, an attacking midfielder.

However, Japhta has since returned to Stars on a permanent move following a disappointing spell with Pirates - having also spent the second of the 2016/17 season on-loan at Chippa.

Pirates could receive offers for Chabalala during the upcoming January, 2018 PSL Transfer Window according to the latest reports.