Freeney joins Lions day after being cut by Seahawks

The Detroit Lions claimed defensive end Dwight Freeney off waivers on Wednesday, the NFL team announced.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro, Freeney was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday but the 37-year-old has landed in Detroit.

Freeney recorded three sacks in four games with the Seahawks this season before his departure.

He had an average of 28 snaps over his first three games with the Seahawks but just 17 in Seattle's loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

The Lions have 21 sacks this season, tied for 20th in the NFL. Freeney has 125.5 sacks in his 16 years in the league, 17th on the all-time list and second to the Carolina Panthers’ Julius Peppers among active players.

Freeney will be reunited in Detroit with Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

The veteran played for Caldwell while with the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-10. The latter was an assistant in Indianapolis from 2002-08 and head coach from 2009-11.

At 6-4, the Lions are in the NFC playoff mix. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day in a key NFC North contest, although it would be surprising to see Freeney on the field the day after being signed.