Freiburg's Grifo agrees Borussia Monchengladbach transfer

The midfielder was in excellent form for the Brazilians of Breisgau, helping them seal a place in Europe with six goals for Christian Streich's side

Vincenzo Grifo has signed a four-year deal with Borussia Monchengladbach following an excellent season with Freiburg.

The 24-year-old helped Christian Streich's men into a Europa League qualifying spot, finishing above Gladbach on their return to the Bundesliga.

His contribution of six league goals from midfield caught the eye of Borussia's sporting director Max Eberl enough to prompt a switch, which will be completed on July 1.

"Vincenzo Grifo has developed in a really interesting way in the last couple of years in Freiburg," said Eberl.

"He played a key role in their outstanding season and will make us much more flexible going forward next season. We're really pleased to be able to bring him to Gladbach."

