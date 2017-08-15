French club RC Lens want to sign Kermit Erasmus

According to reports, Blood and Gold are looking to bring the 27-year-old back to the club for a second stint

According to reports, Kermit Erasmus could once again be on his way out at Stade Rennais with French Ligue 2 side Racing Club de Lens keen on luring him back to the club for the 2017/18 campaign.

Erasmus enjoyed a successful stint at Lens during the second half of last season, and reports suggested at the time that they would look to make his stay permanent, but following Lens’ failure to gain promotion into the topflight, talks seemed to stall and Erasmus subsequently returned to his parent club Rennes.

However, it has now been reported that Erasmus is not in Rennes head coach Christian Gourcuff's plans and the club could consider offloading the South Africa international if the right offer comes their way with only weeks left before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, the Blood and Gold have not had the best of starts to the new season, having lost their first three games and would certainly welcome the return of the former Orlando Pirates hitman as they look to once again challenge for promotion.