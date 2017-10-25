The French Leicester City? Ranieri enjoying a flying start at Nantes

With Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco sitting first and second, the top of the Ligue 1 table has a familiar feel, yet look down to third and there is an unexpected team. Led by Claudio Ranieri, Nantes have powered their way onto the podium of France’s top flight, with the Italian coach threatening to pull off another stunning achievement.

Ranieri will forever be associated with Leicester City’s stunning Premier League title success in 2015-16, but though Nantes had to appeal for special dispensation for him to lead their club this season, the former Juventus and Chelsea boss has proven that he is certainly not past it.

The scale of his achievement at Stade de la Beaujoire should not be underestimated. When he arrived in the middle of June, this was a club in turmoil.

On the eve of pre-season, Nantes had been dumped by Sergio Conceicao, who installed an incredible fighting spirit in the team to lead them away from relegation and onto the fringes of the European race last season in double-quick time. The Portuguese had pledged his future to the club by signing a new deal but in a spectacular U-turn then left them to take charge at Porto just as the summer transfer market began.

