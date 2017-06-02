French Open: Andy Murray vows he 'will be better' for 'great battle' against rival Juan Martin del Potro

Andy Murray has been heartened by his first two victories here at the French Open but the going is about to get much tougher for the world No 1. In the biggest match of the tournament so far, Murray will take on Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday in a renewal of a rivalry that caught fire last summer.

Murray’s victory over Del Potro in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio was one of the matches of the year as the two men all but fought each other to a standstill. Their meeting in Glasgow in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup the following month was equally dramatic as Del Potro earned his revenge after a toe-to-toe battle over five sets and more than five hours that proved crucial in turning the tie Argentina’s way.

“The Davis Cup one was physically tough for me because it came off the back of a long summer,” Murray said here as a he looked back on the two matches.

“The Olympics was physically hard and hard mentally and psychologically, but I had also come off a period of rest and trained and prepared for it. Whereas [by the time] I got to the Davis Cup I’d played the Olympics, gone to Cincinnati, then New York and back for Davis Cup.

“That was tough. After that I didn’t feel great for the next couple of days with the doubles and singles. But he also will remember those matches and they weren’t easy for him either. They were tough for him and I will try to make it the same for him again on Saturday.”

Del Potro, who is fighting to recover from a groin injury sustained in his second-round victory over Nicolas Almagro, described last summer’s matches against Murray as “great battles”.

He added: “This could be another great battle if I feel good. Andy is one of the favourites to win this tournament. Now I know his game a lot, but I need to be in good shape and physically be stronger if we play a long match with long rallies.”

Del Potro, a 6ft 6in gentle giant who is one of the sport’s most popular figures, has struggled with injury ever since winning his only Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open at the age of 20.

He has had three operations on his left wrist and one on the right and this year has been troubled by back, shoulder and groin problems. The world No 30’s lengthy absences are reflected in the number of matches he has played in the last eight years (298, compared with Murray’s 542 over the same period) and in the fact that this is his first visit to Roland Garros for five years.

Del Potro’s thumping two-handed backhand used to be one of his biggest weapons, but last year, after his latest comeback, he was hitting single-handed sliced backhands almost every time. He is now able to hit with more power but admitted: “I know that my backhand is not quite what it used to be.”

Murray has had his own physical issues this year, including an elbow injury, shingles and spells on antibiotics. He also arrived here out of form, having lost three of his previous four matches.

