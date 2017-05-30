French Open bans Maxime Hamou for kissing female reporter on live TV

After his loss on Monday at the French Open, Maxime Hamou kissed a reporter during a live interview on Eurosport and has been kicked out.

After his straight-sets loss to Pablo Cuevas in the first round, Frenchman Hamou was interviewed by Eurosport reporter Maly Thomas.

As he moved close to Thomas, Hamou engaged in what the French Tennis Federation (FFT) branded "inappropriate behaviour."

An official FFT statement read: "Roland-Garros tournament organisers took the decision to revoke Maxime Hamou's accreditation following his inappropriate behaviour towards a female journalist on Monday May 29.

"The FFT president has asked the disputed committee to investigate for improper conduct."

The 21-year-old Hamou is ranked 287th in the world.