French Open diary day five: Kyle Edmund through in straight sets and Karen Khachanov bags his breakthrough win

The French Open continued on Thursday, with the second round drawing to a close with a number of exciting matches.

Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund both played meaning that there was plenty of interest for the Brits, after Aljaz Bedene’s late loss on Wednesday evening. A number of the top seeds in the women’s singles were also in action, including second seed Karolína Plíšková and third seed Simona Halep.

Here, we round-up all the action from the fifth day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Friday’s action.

Hero of day five

Few players in the sport have suffered such dreadful luck with injuries as Juan Martin del Potro. A series of deliberating wrist injuries stymied his progress after he became the fifth-youngest man to win the US Open in the Open Era in 2009, with the Argentine playing at Roland-Garros for the first time in five years because of his fitness woes.

Del Potro was on hand to comfort the distraught Almagro (Getty)

So, the 28-year-old knew exactly how Nicolas Almagro was feeling when the Spaniard fell in a heap on the clay midway through their fiercely contested second round match, holding his knee and in floods of tears. He also knew exactly how to react. Vaulting the net, Del Potro helped Almagro back to his bench before packing his bag for him, and sitting with him for several minutes before he departed from the court to a standing ovation.

“I told him to try to be calm,” Del Potro revealed after the match. “And I told him to think about his family, his baby. And sometimes the heart is first than the tennis match or the tennis life.” A hero on the court as well as off it. Del Potro will play Andy Murray for a place in the fourth round.

Upset of the day

The ATP have been busy pushing their crop of Next Generation stars for a while now, and this year there will even be a new end-of-season tournament that features the world’s top 21-and-under singles players of the ATP World Tour season, to be hosted in Milan.

Khachanov announce his arrival with a stylish win (Getty)

Karen Khachanov is one of those stars, a 21-year-old Russian talent who currently sits sixth in the Next Generation standings. But, a win over Thomaz Bellucci in the first round of last year’s US Open aside, the current World No 38 was still waiting for his breakthrough Slam victory. That victory came today.

Khachanov hadn’t been given much of a chance against the experienced 13th-seed Tomáš Berdych, a Wimbledon finalist back in 2010 and a Roland Garros semi-finalist in the same year. Not only did Khachanov beat him, but he beat him comfortably, sealing progression to the third round with an easy 7-5 6-4 6-4 win.

