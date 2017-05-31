French Open diary day four: Renzo Olivo stuns the French number one while Caroline Wozniacki breezes through

The fourth day of the 2017 French Open began in dramatic fashion, as home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was eliminated in the first round after playing only one game, following the interruption of his Tuesday night match against Renzo Olivo because of poor light.

Tsonga’s surprising loss on Court Philippe Chatrier was almost followed up by an even more surprising exit, as defending champion Garbine Muguruza only narrowly avoided losing to the world number 99 Anett Kontaveit.

Here, we round-up all the big stories from the third day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Thursday’s action.

The hero of day four

Perhaps a slightly contentious winner, giving that he only actually played one game on Wednesday, but Argentina’s Renzo Olivo gets the nod for finishing off home hope Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4, after their match on Tuesday night was interrupted because of fading light.

View photos Olivo stunned France's most popular player (Getty) More

Olivo, ranked a modest 91st in the world, had only ever qualified for two Grand Slams before: both in Australia. But in his first ever match at Roland-Garros, he stunned the 12th seed on his own turf with a formidable performance, eliminating the recent Lyon Open champion in the very first round.

“I didn't sleep well,” Olivo admitted afterward. “And I finished everything at around 1:00 in the morning. So it was really late. And then after, with the adrenaline of the match, I couldn't sleep much. So it was tough.” He will play Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the second round on Thursday.

Upset of the day

Talented 21-year-old Anett Kontaveit went mightily close to sending the defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza packing, but fell short just before the line, losing 6-7 6-4 6-2. One suspects she’ll be back.

View photos CiCi got the better of Kiki (Getty) More

But the unseeded American teenager CiCi Bellis did do enough to cause a genuine upset, as she beat 18th-seed Kiki Bertens.

Bertens has been in splendid form over the past weeks and had been tipped by many to win her first Grand Slam here in Paris, having made the semis last year. But she made a slow start and never recovered her composure, going down 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Performance of the day

Double-bagels at Grand Slams aren’t all that common, especially after the opening round. But having survived a slight scare against the Australian teenager Jamiee Fourlis on Monday, Wozniacki was back to her best against the hapless Françoise Abanda, winning 6-0 6-0.

Read More