French Open diary day one: Dominic Thiem starts as he means to go on while Petra Kvitova's return warms the heart

The first day of the 2017 French Open completely delivered when it came to breathtaking performances, big upsets and poignant returns.

The action began with Petra Kvitova making a winning return to the top-level of tennis and didn't let up from there.

Here, we round-up an exciting start to the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Monday's action.

The hero of day one

Who else? Shortly before Christmas, the popular two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced that she was “lucky to be alive” after a burglar broke into her home in the Czech Republic and stabbed her on all four fingers on her left hand — her playing hand. Kvitova was told by her doctor that she would be lucky to take to the court again.

Less than six months later, and Kvitova was back not only playing, but winning. The 27-year-old looked mightily impressive in the first match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier, beating the American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2.

Kvitova, who was watched on by her parents Jiri and Pavla and brothers Jiri and Libor, couldn't help but burst into tears after her victory. “Thank you for everything, you helped me through this difficult time,” she said after her win. “I'm glad with how I played. There are a few things to improve but what can I expect after such a long time.”

Upset of the day

Cagla Buyukakcay’s straight-sets victory over Australian Open semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni certainly deserves a mention, but it’s impossible to look beyond Angelique Kerber’s opening day defeat to Ekaterina Makarova.

Yes, the powerful Makanrova is a former Roland-Garros and US Open champion and, yes, Kerber is the first person to admit that her clay court game leaves a lot to be desired. But those facts pale into comparison compared with this next one: on Sunday, Kerber became the first women's top seed in the history of the tournament to lose in the very first round.

What’s more, it wasn’t even close. Kerber lost 6-2 6-2 in less than an hour and a half on Philippe Chatrier Court, with her weak serve constantly exposed by the aggressive Makarova. The German’s World No 1 ranking now hangs precariously in the balance.

Performance of the day

Dominic Thiem reached the semi-finals here last year, and his brisk opening win against Australian bad boy Bernard Tomic illustrated just why many spectators are tipping him to better that performance this season.

