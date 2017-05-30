French Open diary day three: Juan Martin del Potro returns with a win and Eugenie Bouchard battles through the pain

It was a bumper day of French Open action for British tennis fans on Tuesday, with World No 1 Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund both winning their first round matches in the men’s singles, but Johanna Konta suffering a desperately disappointing defeat to the unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh.

Tuesday also saw one of the favourites to win the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen begin her campaign. Simona Halep rolled her ankle in the final of the Italian Open and was briefly a doubt to participate at Roland-Garros, but shared off her injury concerns to breeze past Jana Cepelova 6-2 6-3.

Here, we round-up all the big stories from the third day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Wednesday’s action.

The hero of day three

It has been so long since he last played at Roland-Garros, that Juan Martin del Potro revealed that he had ended up lost while trying to find his way to Court No 6 for his first round match against Argentinian qualifier Guido Pella. “I never find the place where I have to go,” Del Potro sighed in his post match presser.

Fortunately, the former US Open champion will have some more time in Paris to acquaint himself with the city and its famous tennis club. He has not played at the French Open in five years because of injury problems, but marked his comeback with an emphatic 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Should he win his next match, against Nicolás Almagro, he will most likely face Andy Murray in the third round in a match that already promises to be a classic. Although DelPo is refusing to let himself get too carried away just yet. "I have adopted a sort of wait-and-see attitude. We'll see," he replied when asked if he was looking forward to possibly playing Murray.

“I try not to make things too complicated, and I try not to set long-term objectives. I really play match by match.”

Upset of the day

Again, there are a number of contenders, and Fernando Verdasco’s triumph over Alexander Zverev — who was considered a legitimate dark horse to win this tournament — certainly deserves a mention.

But Su-Wei Hsieh has to take it, for her three set victory over Great Britain’s Johanna Konta. The Taiwanese player had never previously beaten a player in the top ten, and had only previously won one match at the French Open.

Performance of the day

