French Open Diary: Kyrgios feels the heat, Murray to take Spidercam stance

Nick Kyrgios failed to control his emotions yet again, while Andy Murray was not smiling for Spidercam on day five at Roland Garros.

Nick Kyrgios had another meltdown as he crashed out in the second round, while Andy Murray was troubled by Spidercam again as they flocked from all over the world to watch the drama at the French Open on Thursday.

Kyrgios said he was ready to "knuckle down" after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in his opening match at Roland Garros, but he came unstuck against Kevin Anderson.

The temperamental Australian was docked a point after smashing his racket and demolished another by hammering it against a water cooler repeatedly before bowing out in Paris.

Top seed Murray had more issues with Spidercam when serving in a hard-fought victory over Martin Klizan, while a spectator chose to look at beauty tips on her phone rather than watch Stan Wawrinka on day five.

KYRGIOS FEELS THE HEAT

Kyrgios' talent is undoubted, but the 18th seed felt the heat with the pressure on yet again as he was toppled by Anderson.

The 22-year-old drilled his racket into the clay after double faulting and vented his fury by drilling another racket against a water cooler at the changeover.

Anderson took advantage of his lack of composure, coming from a set down to get the job done in four and reach round three.

South African Anderson realised that Kyrgios could be vulnerable if he got on top, stating: "I guess you definitely know that in the back of your mind going out on the court against him."

MURRAY WILL NOT SMILE FOR THE CAMERA

Murray has made no secret of his dislike of the camera above court and the top seed was distracted again as he battled past Klizan on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I don't know how many times I have spoken about it in here. You guys know, I don't like it when it's in my ball toss. And it was there at the beginning of the match," said the world number one.

"It was the same thing in the first round. It happened three or four times in the first round where it was there. I asked for it to be moved. They moved it. Then it comes back.

"I just don't like it there. It puts me off, and I asked a few times today, and it kept coming back. I just said, 'if it's there in my ball toss again, I'm going to sit down and wait for it to move'."

WAWRINKA SNUBBED FOR BEAUTY TIPS

The vast majority on Court Philippe Chatrier were lapping up a Wawrinka show, but not everyone had their eyes glued on the action.

One young girl was transfixed on her phone, watching a video of nails being painted rather than seeing the third seed get his claws into Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Biting your nails may be common place at sporting events, but this is definitely a first.

TENNIS LOVERS FLOCK FROM FAR AND WIDE

The French Open continues to attract tennis lovers from various parts of the globe and it makes for a magnificent atmosphere.

One Australian couple had jetted in after a trip to New York and London, stating that they were so enamoured with Roland Garros that they were changing a train ticket back to London to stay on a few more days.

An easy decision to make as the tournament hots up.