French Open surprise package Jabeur delays fasting

Ons Jabeur says "it's hard to think" about Ramadan after defying the odds to beat Dominika Cibulkova at the French Open.

Ons Jabeur has delayed fasting to make history by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a grand slam at the French Open.

The lucky loser from Tunisia pulled off a huge upset to beat sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Jabeur's stunning victory came four days after the start of Ramadan, which ends on June 24, so the world number 114 will make up for the period in which she has been unable to fast when her participation in Paris ends.

She said: "It's hard to think about Ramadan. I cannot eat or drink [between dawn and sunset during Ramadan], but when I have time, I'm just gonna get back the days that I ate, like, day by day.

"Obviously I cannot do 30 days in a row, but I just have to do it before the next Ramadan, for sure."

A smiling Jabeur added: "If you guys [journalists] can help me - but I don't think it's possible."

The 22-year-old outsider could have to wait to resume her fasting if she beats Timea Bacsinszky in round three on Friday.