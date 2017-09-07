French Rugby Federation issues World Cup apology

The French Rugby Federation has issued an apology for posting a tweet that suggested it was the favourite to host the 2023 World Cup.

France is in a three-way battle with Ireland and South Africa to host the tournament, with the final decision set to be announced on November 15.

The FFR, however, has been forced into an embarrassing backtrack after publishing a tweet that suggested it was in pole position after the evaluation phase of the process.

A message on the FFR's official Twitter account read: "The FFR apologise for an inaccurate and misleading tweet it published on 5 September regarding the evaluation phase of the host selection process.

"It was incorrect to state that as the result of technical study by World Rugby, the FFR is the leading candidate to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"The FFR respects that the host selection and evaluation process is not complete and we reiterate our full support for a fair and robust process operated by World Rugby and its independent advisors."